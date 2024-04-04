QPR warned against Championship complacency as Sheffield Wednesday challenge laid out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has warned his teammates against complacency as they prepare to take on Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. Marti Cifuentes' side gave their survival hopes a huge boost over the Easter weekend as they picked up maximum points against both Birmingham City and Swansea City in the Championship.

It means that as they approach the clash against the Owls, QPR now sit 16th in the table, six points clear of the drop zone, and they have the opportunity to take another huge step towards safety by picking up the points at Loftus Road.

Wednesday could do with a win, of course, after going four matches without one, and with six games to go they remain two points short of the survival pace in the Championship. As such, Begovic expects Danny Röhl's side to come out swinging on Saturday afternoon and he is keen to stress that the west Londoners aren't out of trouble just yet.

“We obviously feel really, really good after those results,” the custodian told the club's official site. “It was a massive weekend for us, two massive wins.

"It is exactly what we needed and it has helped us a lot. It has pushed us up the table and hopefully we can keep it going on Saturday when we play Sheffield Wednesday.”

He added: “Everyone knows the nature of the beast in the Championship. A lot can change in a week so we don’t want to rest on our laurels.

“We know how difficult this game is going to be from our experience up at Hillsborough earlier in the season. I don’t think Saturday is going to be any different. We just have to keep pushing and keep being together.