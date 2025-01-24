QPR v Sheffield Wednesday injury and team news as 7 out and 1 doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are on their travels this weekend as they face QPR in the capital.

Both sides avoided defeat in midweek but the Hoops will be the happier of the two. QPR claimed a 2-1 away win over Hull City, and are now just four points off the play-offs.

The Owls drew 2-2 with Bristol City, despite twice taking the lead through Djeidi Gassama and Di'Shon Bernard. Both sides are level on points with 38 apiece, with the Loftus Road club ahead on goal difference.

A win for Danny Rohl's men could at least move them above QPR and Bristol City, but Watford, and West Brom all have a vastly superior goal difference. For QPR, they would find themselves in a similar position should they win.

QPR haven't got the best record against Wednesday, having only won once in their last six league games. Their last victory was a 4-1 home win in April 2021. Their record in front of their home supporters has been great though, winning each of the last five matches.

Wednesday on the other hand have lost their last two matches, shipping three goals in each. They do have Josh Windass in their ranks however, and out of all the teams in the division, he's scored the most goals against them, netting on his last two visits to West London.

This week, Shea Charles returned to Southampton after the Premier League side recalled him from his season-long loan. Despite interest from their rivals Sheffield United, a deal is being worked on for him to make a swift return, with improved terms. QPR are nursing a couple of injuries, such as forward Zan Celar who has been out for over a month.

With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.