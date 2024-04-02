Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a blow in their bid to beat relegation on Easter Monday, losing to Middlesbrough away from home. Results elsewhere mean the Owls are now two points from safety, with Plymouth Argyle now the team directly above the drop.

Danny Rohl's men now look ahead to Saturday's date with QPR, who have hauled themselves to a position of relative safety over recent weeks. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding the Owls and their rivals.

Cifuentes vow

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has made it clear that his side need more points to beat the drop as they prepare to face Wednesday. “I know that we need more points. When I see the table I see that we need to collect more points," he said.

“We’re in a good moment of course – the team is improving, getting better, stronger and feeling good – but we need to be very aware that there are six games left and we need to pick up more points. We need to be very humble. At this stage of the season it’s a big battle. We need to keep working. We will not stop.”

Rowett on 'belief'

Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett believes his men have fresh 'belief' after putting a little distance between themselves and the bottom three with a win over Preston. "I think for the team it was one of the most important wins of the season,” said Rowett after the game. “I think this win gives them that belief again of knowing what we need to do to win, knowing what we need to do to compete in a game. It’s also about knowing that if we show that desire as a group, we’ve got the quality.