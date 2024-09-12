QPR boss reveals concerns about 'dangerous' Sheffield Wednesday ahead of clash

Queens Park Rangers manager, Marti Cifuentes, has labelled Sheffield Wednesday as ‘dangerous’ ahead of their game this weekend.

The two sides go into this weekend’s fixture with differing form... QPR are unbeaten in five across all competitions, while Wednesday haven’t scored in any of their last three Championship fixtures, losing all of them.

But Cifuentes knows all about what Danny Röhl’s side can produce on their day, seeing it first hand last season, and he has insisted that it will be a tough outing for his side when they turn out at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

“This will be a difficult game,” he said. “We know from the way Sheffield Wednesday play already last season and how they started this season, they are about pressing and counter-pressing, to try to be very aggressive all around the pitch, make quick attacks and quick transitions. That will be a challenge for us.

“The fact they had bad results after a brilliant start against Plymouth just makes them more dangerous. We need to make sure we know what type of game we are going to face, and from there play our style according to our identity.”

He also spoke about how helpful the international break was with regards to their most recent summer signings, saying, ““I was able to spend more time with new players for me to know them, for them to know me, for them to know each other. That is the most important thing, to build relations.

“It is only a couple of weeks so we cannot expect that everything will go absolutely perfect from now on, but definitely it has been a good period for us.”

Wednesday and QPR lock horns at 3pm on Saturday, with Röhl’s men desperate to get back to winning ways now that they’re on home soil once again.