QPR boss Marí Cifuentes believes his team are progressing nicely ahead of their clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. Cifuentes has turned things around at Loftus Road, guiding QPR towards safety with just six games remaining.

Rangers have gone from the thick of the relegation battle to six points clear of the drop thanks, in large part, to back-to-back games over the Easter period. Wednesday can only look on in envy, still in the bottom three, two points from safety and seven points behind the team they play this weekend - QPR.

The Owls will be facing a Hoops side full of confidence after two hard-working wins over Easter, and the London club's boss Cifuentes has outlined as much.

“That shows the progress of the team, the togetherness and the hard work that the guys are putting in is paying off,” Cifuentes said after his side's win at Swansea City.

“We didn’t have much time to recover after a tough game on Friday, we had to push until the last minute and while this type of game can give us a lot with a late winner, it also takes up a lot of energy. So to recover and play today against a team that is so demanding mentally, because you have to stay so focused, I am very proud of the guys.”

Speaking about the busy period and the signs of progress being shown by his team, he added: "Football is not difficult, it is an easy sport but it is so complex because there are a lot of things that can affect the games. Today was a combination of things. The first is the schedule, two games in three days, we know that at this stage of the season you notice more the fatigue, not only physically but mentally as well.

