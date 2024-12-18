Pundit makes Sheffield Wednesday prediction after Owls 'stuttered a little'

English Football League pundit, Don Goodman, has backed Sheffield Wednesday to beat Stoke City - even though they’ve ‘stuttered’ recently.

The Owls take on the Potters at 12.30pm on Saturday as they seek a first home victory in over six weeks, and they head into the game amid speculation over the future of their manager, Danny Röhl, who has been heavily linked with Premier League outfit, Southampton, by some sections in the media.

A win on Saturday, though, would see Wednesday take a step closer to the play-off places if other results go their way, and it’s a victory that Goodman believes they’re capable of getting - especially given their opponents’ defensive record of late.

He told CoinPoker, "Wednesday have stuttered a little bit recently, losing their last home match 1-0 to Blackburn. I was very surprised to see they've only won one out of their last seven matches at Hillsborough, which was a 2-0 triumph over Norwich. It's hard to be too confident they'll beat Stoke City.

“However, the Potters are on a run of seven without a win and are conceding, both goals and chances, at an alarming rate. For that reason, I'll have to go with a home win.”

Wednesday are expected to have attacker, Olaf Kobacki, back in the mix as he returns from injury, and there is more good news on an Owls front as they managed to make it through the 3-1 win over Oxford United unscathed by further concerns, leaving Akin Famewo as the only current absentee.