Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, and English Football League stalwart, Clinton Morrison, has ‘big hopes’ for the Owls this season.

The Owls are a very different outfit to the one that survived by the skin of their teeth in the Championship in 2023/24, with a fully Danny Röhl preseason - including a large influx of new signings - giving fans plenty of optimism for the campaign ahead.

Wednesdayites aren’t the only ones who are feeling that buzz, though, and after sticking four past Plymouth Argyle on the opening day Röhl’s outfit are gaining more admirers across the country. And one of their old boys was full of praise for the man at the helm.

Speaking to Betway Morrison said, “I have big hopes for them, I don't think they'll be fighting relegation that's for sure like last season.I think Danny Rohl is a fantastic young manager and watching him at the Euros, the way he speaks about football just pulls you in. He's someone you want to go and play football for; he's really detailed and the job he did at Sheffield Wednesday last season was fantastic.

“There was a lot of uncertainty at that football club, it was restless with the fans, but he's managed to bring everyone together. He's added some new players into the squad this season who could have a real impact, so I don't see them struggling this season. You always get that one team who sneak into the top six, why can't it be Sheffield Wednesday? But they have to start the season well.”

“I've definitely been impressed,” he said when asked about the Owls’ recruitment. “They've brought in other players as well, but those guys are the standouts that have come through the door. They've also kept the likes of Josh Windass, and you mix in the likes of Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer.

“It’s a good blend of youth and experience to help some of those younger player’s cope. Dominic Iorfa as well, if he can stay fit then they have a really good defender who's a really good athlete as well.

“I think Sheffield Wednesday will have a good season, but the recruitment has to be good in the Championship when you play twice a week for most of the season. It can take it out of you, so you need a big squad to cope. But they've got a great manager to take them into the season and I'll be rooting for them.”