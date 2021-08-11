The Dutch/Senegalese attacker is a relative unknown to most Wednesday fans.

So we spoke to Eredivisie expert Michael Statham, found on Twitter via @EredivisieMike, for the inside track on Sylla Sow the person, the player he has been and the League One player he could prove to be.

Oh, and we answered the question over the pronunciation of his name, too.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Sylla Sow on a free transfer.

What’s his story?

“He’s started with the FC Utrecht academy and they clearly thought he was going to be one who could break through into the first team in the Eredivisie, but he never quite broke through and so played for their second team in the Dutch second tier.

“RKC Waalwijk got him and Sow had half a season in the second tier, four goals with six assists in 14 games. I’d say that league might be equivalent to League Two or National League in terms of quality.

“He was promoted to the Eredivisie and scored a few goals. Though they finished bottom they weren’t relegated because of Covid.

“Last season they were much better and he was alright when he played, but he playing only one whole 90 minutes across the whole season.”

What’s his best position?

“He’s a winger, he can also play as a striker, but he likes to dribble a lot and get into the box to make actions. He tried to make things happen and is a very direct player.

“He’s not a wide player that is necessarily known for his crossing or for defence-splitting passes, he’s one that will kill defences with his dribbling, get to the by-line and pull it back. Sow isn’t known for his defensive contributions and so if he is to play on the left it probably wouldn’t work in a 4-4-2, it would have to be a 4-3-3.”

So not a striker, then?

“He played a few games towards the end of last season as a striker, but he isn’t a physical player who is going to get on the end of crosses.

“Sow is about pace and trying to get on the end of things rather than anything else with his feet.

“He can fill in there, but he isn’t necessarily going to be one you can play there for a lot of games, he might be more of a fill-in striker.”

What’s he like a person?

“He seems quite driven in his career, he wants to play games.

“And in terms of outside of football, he was recently doing some charity work in Tanzania doing some charity work. He’s one that likes to give back.

“It’s a big move to go to England to try to progress his career.”

How do you think he’ll get on at Wednesday?

“I think he’ll do well, though it depends on opportunity as there are a few players who have gone across to England in similar circumstances that haven’t really played at all.

“Sow is someone that is quite driven, so he has the attitude to do quite well, and his style of play, running at players, I can see working well in League One.”

And help us out here, what’s the correct pronunciation?