Promotion-winners, legends and Owls favourites - 12 Sheffield Wednesday interviews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We've had some excellent Sheffield Wednesday guests on the 'All Wednesday' show so far - and there's more to come in 2025...

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve had promotion-winners, Premier League nearly-men, Owls fan favourites and Sheffield royalty on since our flagship Wednesday show began last year, and after the turn of the year we thought we’d put all of our guest interviews in one place for your perusal...

Click the name of each guest to find their episode on ShotsTV, and we’ll be back in the coming weeks with more as the new year gets underway:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We welcomed popular Sheffield Wednesday assistant, Chris Powell, onto the job to discuss his work with Prostate United, his trip to meet the Royal Family, life with the Owls and - of course - that celebration of his.

On this episode we had Owls legend, Lee Bullen, with us to discuss life at S6, having his clothes nicked and chippy sauce.

We spoke to Jon Newsome to discuss his rise through the academy, the greatness of David Hirst, and the blow of having to retire young.

Former Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Season, Graham Coughlan, to talk about life under Paul Sturrock, falling in love with the Steel City and how he ended up on a bus to Cardiff in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this All Wednesday we were joined by former Owl, Shefki Kuqi, who comes on the show to chat about his time at Hillsborough, how he lost his number nine shirt, that celebration, and what it was like scoring in a Steel City derby.

Daniel Pudil was part of the oh-so-nearly Sheffield Wednesday group that almost got the Owls back to the promised land of the Premier League.

For many, Christmas in Sheffield doesn't start until Joe Carnall's Christmas party has taken place... So we thought - in the spirit of festivity - we'd take him for a pint at Fagan's for an episode 'All Wednesday' and talk about his love for Sheffield Wednesday - and why on earth he's wearing that massive coat inside.

Chatting Wednesday with number one-chasing musician - and long-suffering Sheffield Wednesday fan - Jon 'Reverend' McClure. He chats on 'All Wednesday' about his Owls hope, loving Barry Bannan, and what the future holds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He talks Kevin Pressman, facing Gerald Sibon in training, and getting his wrists slapped whilst in the youth setup.

In episode two of 'All Wednesday' we had the Godfather of Sheffield football journalism, Alan Biggs, on hand to talk about the changing industry, a surprising call about Chris Waddle, and choosing between Big Ron and Big Jack.

On this episode of All Wednesday we had two great guests - firstly, long-suffering Wednesdayite, Chris McClure, who you may recognise from a certain album cover, and then the famed Royal Oak assistant, Steve Bracknall. We talk Sheffield Wednesday, Danny Röhl and playing uphill or downhill.

In the build-up to the upcoming Steel City derby we spoke to Steve Tongue, the author of Yorkshire Turf Wars, to see how the rivalry between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United has developed over the years.