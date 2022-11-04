Sheffield Wednesday return to action this evening as they host Morecambe in the FA Cup. The Owls will be looking to extend their six-game unbeaten run under the lights.

The two teams have already faced off once this season as Darren Moore’s side travelled to Lancashire in September, enjoying a 3-0 win with goals from Josh Windass, George Byers and Michael Smith. Sheff Wed have only met the Shrimps on four occasions and have won three of them.

Morecambe have lost drawn three of their six matches 1-1, though the Owls will be eager to earn themselves a comfortable win and avoid any chance of a replay. The upcoming World Cup has already made football schedules very busy.

Ahead of tonight’s match, we take a look at all the key headlines from League One.

Joel Coleman joins Town

Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of former Terriers goalkeeper Joel Coleman on a short-term deal. The 27-year-old will provide cover following an injury to Nick Hayes, with his contract expiring in January.

Coleman has been without a club since he was released by Rochdale in the summer after making 19 appearances in League Two. The Bolton-born shotstopper is unlikely to have much of a chance to make an impact for Ipswich however, with Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky still ahead of him in the pecking order.

Paul Warne on Rams transfer plans

Paul Warne has opened up on his first transfer window as Derby County boss since being named as Wayne Rooney’s successor. The former Rotherham United manager has revealed he has gathered a list of players he would like to sign in January.

Speaking in his press conference, Warne said: “I’ve spoken to a couple of agents. “I’ve spoken to a few clubs also but as I well know it changes about 50 times before then. I spoke to a club last week about a player and they said yes fine and they can’t see it not happening.

“Then I find out that club has an injury in that position for a long period of time and you’re thinking ‘oh here we go’. It’s like a Christmas list to Santa really. You put things on there. You know you’re not going to get all of them, but you’ll get a couple.

“At the moment, you have a blank piece of paper and have all the players who are available and affordable and because of our situation, it makes it a bit more difficult. I think we need at least three signings. If we don’t get three then I think we’ve had a poor window.”

The Rams were forced to have a complete overhaul following their relegation to League One and brought in some big names such as Conor Hourihane and James Collins. They currently sit in seventh, two points outside of the play-off spots.

PFA player nominees revealed

The nominees for October’s PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month award has been revealed, with no Owls stars named.

Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins has been nominated after impressing with six goal contributions in seven matches as The Gas enjoyed a much-improved month since being promoted. Victor Adeboyejo was also selected after scoring five goals in seven games for Burton Albion, while Exeter City’s Sam Nombe netted four and assisted another three.