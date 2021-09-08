Promotion rival comments on Sheffield Wednesday's place in League One title battle
Sheffield Wednesday find themselves well amongst the early pace setters in the League One table.
Whether or not their early efforts can be sustained remain to be seen, though early signs have been very encouraging, with Darren Moore’s men having conceded only once in their seven competitive matches so far.
They’ve taken four points from trips to against likely promotion rivals Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United and have built a squad that looks capable of coping with the rigours of a 46-game season.
They’re not the only club have undergone a huge squad transition, with fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth having also made a raft of signings.
Pompey’s latest addition, defender Mahlon Romeo, said he puts Wednesday well in with a chance of the League One title, commenting that it was clubs of that sort of size that softened any potential blow of his moving down from the Championship and Millwall.
“It's not a concern [signing for Portsmouth], there's a lot of good teams,” he said. “There’s Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Sunderland and Ipswich all fighting it out of the league this season.
“I know Danny and Nicky [Cowley] are wanting to go places with the club.
“They’ve got a good ethos, got a good squad and it looks like they’re moving forward.
“You can stay static in life or you can keep moving so that's what I’ve chosen to do. Football’s a funny game you only get so many years so I’ve come here at 25 to try and work something.”