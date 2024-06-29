Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday have made major progress on contract talks with Josh Windass, The Star understands.

The 30-year-old attacker has been the subject of an up-and-down saga over his future in recent weeks and with less than a week to go on his current deal looked likely to leave the club amid interest from West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City. As reported by The Star at the start of this month, both club and player had come close to an agreement before talks stalled soon afterwards.

It’s now understood that a deal to keep Windass at S6 is back on after a progression in talks in the last days. The successful conclusion of discussions would take his Wednesday career into a fifth season having initially joined on loan from Wigan Athletic in January 2020. He has 40 goals in Owls colours, claiming 17 assists in his 135 matches.

With Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer signed-up and with Will Vaulks and Cameron Dawson having made the decision to move on, Windass’ remains one of three sets of unresolved contract discussions. Di’Shon Bernard and Dominic Iorfa are yet to pen new deals - though speaking to The Star at the club’s Owls in the Park event on Saturday, manager Danny Röhl spoke positively on the trio of talks.

“I have my players and my squad in my mind, with which players I want to work,” he said. “Sometimes it is a decision for my players and for us to find agreements. As a coach you look first at the football side - is this a good piece of your house for the new season? But it is about more than the football side.