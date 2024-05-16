'Pretty bad mistake' - Sheffield Wednesday target honest when asked about failed English move
The Orlando City striker was the subject of a dramatic deadline day back-and-forth that saw him travel to the UK only for his last-gasp deal with Blackburn to collapse due to shoddy paperwork, and at one point he found himself in Sheffield as the Owls looked to try and get a late multi-million pound deal done.
Nothing came from it in the end, but McGuire remains a man in demand after scoring six goals in 13 games across all competitions this season, and he has admitted that the collapse of his Rovers deal was a blow - saying he’d take some convincing in order to revisit a move to Ewood Park.
"It's tough to say," McGuire told GOAL."That was a pretty bad mistake, a pretty bad mistake by them. I'd be open to maybe having a conversation but it would have to be a lot to get me to go back there. On the plane ride back, I just felt like my tail was between my legs. I asked my agent how often this happens and he was like 'This doesn't happen'.
"I didn't burn bridges with my teammates or have it be like 'Oh you wanted to leave and now you're back'. When I got back, it was like I never left."
It’s potentially good news for Wednesday should they look to try and get something over the line for the USA international, but - as previously reported by The Star - they may have to move fast given that two bids are believed to have been lodged for the player, with interest in Belgium and Germany on top of that in England. Orlando have also offered him a new contract.