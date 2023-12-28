News you can trust since 1887
Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday injury news as 7 sidelined and 1 doubt

All the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End as the two teams prepare to face off.

Sheffield Wednesday are now preparing for a clash with playoff hopefuls Preston North End after a difficult festive period so far. The Owls lost to Coventry City last time out, and that defeat followed a home loss to Cardiff City.

Danny Rohl's men now make the trip to Deepdale to take on Preston in their final outing of the year, and it will be no easy task. North End defeated Leeds United at home last time out, and they are now in the playoff conversation. Ahead of Saturday's clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams.

1. Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday injury latest

Brady is a doubt with a recent knock.

2. Robbie Brady - Doubt

Riis is back in training after a long layoff, but he is not ready just yet.

3. Emil Riis Jakobsen - Out

Buckley is expected to be out until the new year with a shoulder injury.

4. John Buckley - Out

