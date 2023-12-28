Update confirms international will miss Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday clash
Sheffield Wednesday won't be the only side missing players when they make the trip to Preston North End on Friday evening.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lilywhites will be without two big name players as they look to build on an impressive win over promotion-hunting Leeds United on Boxing Day in which Liam Millar scored late to cancel out Pascal Struijk's late equaliser. It was a result that left them ninth in the division, a solitary point outside the play-off places in what is a congested race for the top six.
Robbie Brady, a former Premier League player with 60 caps at full international level with the Republic of Ireland, will miss out as he continues his recovery from a calf injury. Danish striker Emil Riis is a long-term absentee having sat out since January with a knee injury. It appears they came through their Leeds win unscathed in terms of any further issue.
Wednesday on the other hand have an extended list of absentees, with two key men having been added in the Boxing Day defeat at Coventry City. Bambo Diaby and Callum Paterson will miss out through suspension and a concussion issue respectively.
There's a sense of 'wait and see' over the recoveries of Josh Windass and Michael Smith, with more certainty when it comes to Dominic Iorfa, Juan Delgado and Mallik Wilks who are all out with longer-term problems. It is potentially the final match of Momo Diaby's long wait for a return to matchday contention, with January offering the Owls an opportunity to register the big midfielder for action.