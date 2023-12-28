Update confirms international will miss Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday clash

Sheffield Wednesday won't be the only side missing players when they make the trip to Preston North End on Friday evening.

The Lilywhites will be without two big name players as they look to build on an impressive win over promotion-hunting Leeds United on Boxing Day in which Liam Millar scored late to cancel out Pascal Struijk's late equaliser. It was a result that left them ninth in the division, a solitary point outside the play-off places in what is a congested race for the top six.

Robbie Brady, a former Premier League player with 60 caps at full international level with the Republic of Ireland, will miss out as he continues his recovery from a calf injury. Danish striker Emil Riis is a long-term absentee having sat out since January with a knee injury. It appears they came through their Leeds win unscathed in terms of any further issue.

Wednesday on the other hand have an extended list of absentees, with two key men having been added in the Boxing Day defeat at Coventry City. Bambo Diaby and Callum Paterson will miss out through suspension and a concussion issue respectively.