Press Conference LIVE: Team news, injuries and more as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for Ipswich Town
Darren Moore is speaking to the media ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Ipswich Town.
Sheffield Wednesday have found themselves in a bit of a tough run of form of late – but if they can get a result away at Ipswich Town then the pendulum will swing back in their favour once again.
We’re talking to the manager this morning to get all the latest news ahead of the trip to Portman Road, so keep it locked on our blog for updates.
Last updated: Thursday, 23 September, 2021, 14:11
DM on performances
The perfect scenario is the team playing for 90 minutes like they started against Shrewsbury... As the weeks go by, we feel like we’ll get better and better as a group.
You want to implement your game on the opposition, but they’re trying to do the same. First half we got going, second half they tweaked it and tried to stop us at source. That’s what we’ve got to face - we have to find ways around that.
DM on Gibson
He’s made some wonderful progress... And is still progressing. We don’t feel like he’s quite there yet - we’re just trying to get some minutes into him in training. He needs a bit more time.
DM on Dele-Bashiru
He’s right in my thoughts... He’s in and around the team, he’s just being patient.
You’ll see players pick up new positions that I feel they can play in... For Sam in midfield, it was a position he knows, and has played it before.
DM on injuries
No fresh injuries... Everyone is fit and able, which is great.
Josh is still doing his rehab, there’s not much else to say on it. He’s under the supervision of the medical team - he’s making good progress.
Welcome to today’s Sheffield Wednesday blog as the Owls prepare to face Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon - Moore will be giving an update on player availability, the task at hand, and plenty more as SWFC aim to get back to winning ways.