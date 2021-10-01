Press Conference LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday team news and more as Owls prepare for Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday play host to Oxford United tomorrow, and we’ll be talking to Darren Moore for all the latest news ahead of their visit to Hillsborough.
The Owls are unbeaten in the league at home so far this season and have a decent record at S6 – they’ll be hoping to keep that going tomorrow afternoon as they try and force themselves back into the Play-Offs come Saturday evening.
We’re live with the Gaffer from 2pm to find out what’s been happening since that big win over Wigan Athletic.
- The Owls are unbeaten at Hillsborough this season
- We’ll have team news and more right here...
DM on the passing of Jose Semedo’s wife
I’ve not met him, but our condolences go to him and his extended family. I speak on behalf of myself, and I’m sure the fans, when I say that our prayers are with him.
DM on performances
Collectively we’re getting stronger, and that needs to continue. We need to build on each performance.
I thought at Ipswich there were bits to be really pleased with, and they took bits of that momentum into the Wigan game.
There’s still work for us, we’re not the finished article. And we are working extremely hard in that sense.
DM on Paterson
It’s been about getting him into good physical condition, and getting his volume up. He’s a player who can play in a variety of positions, and you’ll see more of that this season when called upon. His energy and robustness was great on Tuesday, he worked well with Lee. He won’t just play in that position though.
He was a man on a mission, but he’s got nothing to prove to us. What he’s illustrating is that there’s competition for places - and everyone wants to play to their maximum potential.
DM on Hutchinson
The beautiful thing with Sam is his versatility... We’re learning about the group, about the individuals, so we’ll monitor Sam and see how he goes.
Sam is one we have to manage - but the problem I’ve got is that they all want to play! He’s come back in fantastic condition, and as I said the other night he just tightened up. We took him off as a precaution - he trained today, and we’ll see how he is tomorrow.
DM on Bannan and Oxford
We miss Baz when he doesn’t play, of course, but it’s not a one-man team. Others had to step up, and they did. This game against Oxford will be different to Wigan - we’re playing against a team and manager that setup really well.
The manager has longevity there, they were in the Play-Offs, and there’s a real style and DNA. It’s an opposition that we’re looking forward to playing in front of our home support though.
Wednesday have an unbeaten start to the season on home soil, and they’ll be looking to extend that tomorrow afternoon.