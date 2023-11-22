Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s three and a half years since the now 23-year-old was released by Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday, a decision that brought to an end four seasons in South Yorkshire Borukov describes as formative for him - both as a footballer and a person.

He’s more confident and more assertive in the way he talks, a little more robust in build. His beard is a little fuller. And there’s a new badge on his chest.

On his t-shirt sits the emblem of the Bulgarian national team, for whom Borukov has four international caps. He’s speaking to The Star just two hours before he and his teammates set off to Serbia for a European Championship qualifier that ends 2-2, with the former Owls hotshot coming off the bench. He has six goals and two assists for his new club Arda Kardzhali this season, a provincial side placed fifth in the Bulgarian top tier. Things appear to be going well.

His maiden call-up arrived in September, when he played 59 minutes of a friendly against Iran before wrestling past Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic to grab his first international goal three days later in a qualifier defeat in Montenegro.

Borukov’s initial call-up was no major shock to him, though confirmation came through an unusual method.

“I saw my name on Facebook!” he laughs. “I was at home just scrolling on my phone and I saw the page of the Bulgarian national team and saw my name. I was like 'Alright then' and continued scrolling! Nobody told me from my club or from the national team. I could feel it coming but I was expecting maybe a call or something! To be honest it was better how it happened, it was a big moment and a nice surprise to see it like that.

“In Bulgaria there are not many big and strong strikers like me. Here the strikers are more technical, small, fast and more like number nines. There are not many like me in my country so I was not too surprised, we could see it coming.

“I'm so glad to be in the squad now and I feel part of the national team,” he said, playing it cool but unable to hide a palpable sense of pride. “I have been in three squads now, I have scored my first goal and I feel established. It's a great feeling to play for your country, in your career you can play for many clubs but you can represent only your one country.

“Sheffield Wednesday showed me a lot. It might be the biggest help of my life, the four years with Wednesday, not only from a football side but as a person. It was great.”

Arda is Borukov’s fourth club since leaving Wednesday. He came close to making a move to Czech outfit Slovan Liberec, a side not long out of Europa League qualification, and spent time in Hungary with Zalaegerszeg. He remains ambitious and has an eye on a move back to Western Europe in the coming seasons and can’t help but look back on his time with Wednesday with a tinge of regret having never made it further than the bench in first team football.

“I am a few years into my career now and I have seen a lot of players,” he said. “You can only judge players on playing time in an official match. In my four years in England they didn't give me one, two, three matches for the first team to see if I can be at that level. It left me a little disappointed deep inside me. I have seen players that are bad in training or in friendly games but in matches they are different.

“My feelings are that everything is positive about Sheffield Wednesday but it's just that disappointment at not being given a chance. You have to keep in mind that at that time we had so many good strikers; Jordan Rhodes, Steven Fletcher, Forestieri, Winnall, Atdhe, Joao. I don't know, maybe I could have played a cup game or something. I didn't get the chance.

“Bailey Cadamarteri has been given his chance. He played well, he had a shot and he missed, but imagine if he scored that? Wow. In the next match maybe he has two shots on target if he plays 30 minutes, the next match maybe three shots. That's football and how it works for strikers.

"If a manager or a club likes you or doesn't like you, they can give you wings or cut off your wings. You need a lot of luck, being in the right place at the right moment and the club giving you that chance. You can be Pele but if the club doesn't like you, that's that.”

It’s the mention of Cadamarteri’s name that catches the ear. Though he has lost contact with those in South Yorkshire, Borukov says he remains a Sheffield Wednesday fan and closely follows their progress. The barrel-chested forward tunes in to Championship matches broadcast in Bulgaria and keeps a close eye on social media. He knows exactly what is going on and there’s a tinge of sadness attached to a conversation around the Owls’ current malaise.

“I follow Wednesday every week,” he said. “I may not be part of the club but I still feel like a part of the club. You don't realise that feeling until the moment you leave. I can't always follow the games, I follow the scores and what is happening and when the big games are on TV, I watch them. I watched the Peterborough game, which was incredible. I do follow what is happening.