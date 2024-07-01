Premier League man spotted ahead of proposed Sheffield Wednesday switch
The Star reported back in May that the Owls were hopeful of bringing the 19-year-old back to Hillsborough after a successful loan spell in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, and it’s thought that they’re now on the verge of making it happen.
Beadle’s excellent time between the sticks after being signed by Danny Röhl, as well as his prior relationship with goalkeeper coach, Sal Bibbo, gave Wednesday an upper hand over the goalkeeper’s other potential suitors, and it’s believed that - barring any late issues - a deal is set to be sealed in the coming days.
The shot-stopper was spotted in Sheffield on Monday as the club look to try and finalise another loan move away from Brighton & Hove Albion, and he’s expected back at Middlewood Road to work alongside new signing, Ben Hamer, as well as young stoppers, Pierce Charles and Jack Hall. Charles signed a new deal earlier in the summer, and Hall is set to do the same.
Danny Röhl had made it clear that he wanted to do business early in the transfer window, and with five permanent signings completed before July 1st they are looking well-placed with regards to their preseason camps in England and Germany later this month.
