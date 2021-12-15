A handful of Championship clubs including Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are reportedly keeping tabs on the forward since his return from injury last month.

The Star understands the notion of any January transfer is extremely unlikely as it stands, however, with Wednesday highly unlikely to entertain any bid having tied him down to a new contract in the summer. Windass himself has commented on his commitment to the Owls’ promotion cause.

Asked his thoughts on the link, former Baggies striker Kevin Phillips paid testament to Windass’ ability but doubted he would be the man to fire Valerian Ismael’s men to promotion.

Phillips scored 92 Premier League goals in a storied career and achieved promotion to the top tier on five different occasions.

He told West Brom News on Windass: “He’s a good player. I’ve watched him a handful of times. He’s a goalscorer and he’s a creator as well. Is he that player who’ll get you 10 or 12 goals between January and the end of the season to get you promoted? Maybe.

“They [West Brom] do have players in that area who give you creativity so I’d actually like to see that out-and-out goalscorer.

“When I look at the front three, they’re all kind of similar. If they could get a goalscorer in, that could be the difference. Windass is a good player but I don’t think he would come and get the goals to help West Brom win promotion.”