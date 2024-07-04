Premier League club to monitor new Sheffield Wednesday man after 'big impression'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beadle enjoyed a fantastic loan spell with the Owls in the second half of last season, playing a vital role in the club’s Championship survival after becoming an ever-present between the sticks under Danny Röhl.
On Thursday it was confirmed that he had completed another switch to Hillsborough, this time for a whole season, and he’ll be raring to get going again now that he’ll get the chance to enjoy a full preseason with the German manager.
Brighton, meanwhile, are pleased with how things have played out for the talented teenager, and the club’s technical director, David Weir, says that it’s a good move for the 19-year-old England youth international... It’s no surprise that they’ll be keeping a close eye on him while he’s away.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Weir said, “James made a big impression at Sheffield Wednesday last season and enjoyed his loan spell there... So this is a good move for him to continue to develop in an environment he knows well. We’ll be monitoring his progress throughout the season and we wish him well.”
Beadle became the club’s seventh summer signing, and the first on loan, as Röhl’s rebuild continues, and he may be back out on the field in Wednesday colours as soon as Saturday if he’s given the nod to feature in the friendly against Alfreton Town.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.