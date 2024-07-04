Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton & Hove Albion have wished young goalkeeper, James Beadle, well as he embarks on another loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday.

Beadle enjoyed a fantastic loan spell with the Owls in the second half of last season, playing a vital role in the club’s Championship survival after becoming an ever-present between the sticks under Danny Röhl.

On Thursday it was confirmed that he had completed another switch to Hillsborough, this time for a whole season, and he’ll be raring to get going again now that he’ll get the chance to enjoy a full preseason with the German manager.

Brighton, meanwhile, are pleased with how things have played out for the talented teenager, and the club’s technical director, David Weir, says that it’s a good move for the 19-year-old England youth international... It’s no surprise that they’ll be keeping a close eye on him while he’s away.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Weir said, “James made a big impression at Sheffield Wednesday last season and enjoyed his loan spell there... So this is a good move for him to continue to develop in an environment he knows well. We’ll be monitoring his progress throughout the season and we wish him well.”