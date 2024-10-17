Striker change and just reward - Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI v Burnley

The Owls were in fine form as they headed into the international break, picking up hugely important wins over West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City, and they’ll be hoping to spring another upset this weekend when Scott Parker’s Clarets come to town for a clash at Hillsborough.

Röhl has had to deal with injury and unavailability in recent matches, but it sounds like they’re almost back to full strength heading into this one, so will that lead the German to making some changes on the back of two weeks without competitive action? It might.