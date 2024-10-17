Striker change and just reward - Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI v Burnley

The Owls were in fine form as they headed into the international break, picking up hugely important wins over West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City, and they’ll be hoping to spring another upset this weekend when Scott Parker’s Clarets come to town for a clash at Hillsborough.
Röhl has had to deal with injury and unavailability in recent matches, but it sounds like they’re almost back to full strength heading into this one, so will that lead the German to making some changes on the back of two weeks without competitive action? It might.
Here’s a predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Burnley on Saturday, what do you make of it?
1. James Beadle - GK
"We have a clear number one, that is James Beadle." - That's that, then.
2. Pol Valentin - RWB
He's been a real asset for Wednesday of late, and his outing against Coventry was deserving of another start.
3. Yan Valery - RCB
He's been excellent in recent matches, whether that be at RWB or RCB, and with Dominic Iorfa and Liam Palmer having only recently recovered from injury he's probably the best option right now.
4. Di'Shon Bernard - CB
There's a big 'if' on this one after Bernard withdrew from Jamaica duty over the international break, but Röhl seemed happy with his progress so he's probably fine to be in the mix.
