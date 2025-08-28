The Owls fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Wrexham in their last Championship outing, and then a much-changed Wednesday side secured Carabao Cup progression against Leeds United in midweek. It’s unlikely that many of those that started on Tuesday night will do the same vs the Swans.

Pedersen also started with a back five against both the Red Dragons and Leeds, but opted for a back four in the second half at the Racecourse Ground, a decision that prompted their unlikely comeback. With that in mind, the Dane may decide to start in that formation when Alan Sheehan’s side visit Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

What do you make to this for a starting XI?

1 . Ethan Horvath - GK We don't have to speculate against this decision. Even if he wasn't the only senior goalkeeper at the club, his efforts against Leeds would have him in the XI anyway.

2 . Liam Palmer - RB Mr. Sheffield Wednesday is set to start once again, and his experience will be key for the Owls as Swansea come to town.

3 . Yan Valery - CB He's not known for being a central player, but was put there when the Owls switched to a four in the second half at Wrexham. And it worked.