Formation change and obvious picks - A predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Swansea City

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:15 BST

Sheffield Wednesday go up against Swansea City this weekend, and Henrik Pedersen has decisions to make with his XI.

The Owls fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Wrexham in their last Championship outing, and then a much-changed Wednesday side secured Carabao Cup progression against Leeds United in midweek. It’s unlikely that many of those that started on Tuesday night will do the same vs the Swans.

Pedersen also started with a back five against both the Red Dragons and Leeds, but opted for a back four in the second half at the Racecourse Ground, a decision that prompted their unlikely comeback. With that in mind, the Dane may decide to start in that formation when Alan Sheehan’s side visit Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

What do you make to this for a starting XI?

We don't have to speculate against this decision. Even if he wasn't the only senior goalkeeper at the club, his efforts against Leeds would have him in the XI anyway.

1. Ethan Horvath - GK

We don't have to speculate against this decision. Even if he wasn't the only senior goalkeeper at the club, his efforts against Leeds would have him in the XI anyway. | UGC

Photo Sales
Mr. Sheffield Wednesday is set to start once again, and his experience will be key for the Owls as Swansea come to town.

2. Liam Palmer - RB

Mr. Sheffield Wednesday is set to start once again, and his experience will be key for the Owls as Swansea come to town. | UGC

Photo Sales
He's not known for being a central player, but was put there when the Owls switched to a four in the second half at Wrexham. And it worked.

3. Yan Valery - CB

He's not known for being a central player, but was put there when the Owls switched to a four in the second half at Wrexham. And it worked. | UGC

Photo Sales
One of Wednesday's only senior centre backs at the moment, and a shoo-in at this point. He's expected to start at the heart of the defence.

4. Dominic Iorfa - CB

One of Wednesday's only senior centre backs at the moment, and a shoo-in at this point. He's expected to start at the heart of the defence. | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Swansea CityChampionshipWrexhamLeeds United
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice