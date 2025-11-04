The Owls picked up a good point on the road over the weekend as they drew 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns, and now they welcome the most out-of-form team in the Championship to Hillsborough as they go in search of a first home win.
In normal circumstances, a manager would be looking to rotate things for a midweek clash after playing on Saturday, but Pedersen doesn’t really have that luxury considering the size of his playing squad at this point in time. Eight of the nine players on the bench against the Baggies were academy kids, and the other - Charlie McNeill - is also still just a youngster himself. The Dane’s hands are pretty tied when it comes to options.
So there are limited changes that the Dane can make, but this is how we think he could line his side up against the Canaries: