The Owls picked up a good point on the road over the weekend as they drew 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns, and now they welcome the most out-of-form team in the Championship to Hillsborough as they go in search of a first home win.

In normal circumstances, a manager would be looking to rotate things for a midweek clash after playing on Saturday, but Pedersen doesn’t really have that luxury considering the size of his playing squad at this point in time. Eight of the nine players on the bench against the Baggies were academy kids, and the other - Charlie McNeill - is also still just a youngster himself. The Dane’s hands are pretty tied when it comes to options.

So there are limited changes that the Dane can make, but this is how we think he could line his side up against the Canaries:

1 . Ethan Horvath - GK Back between the sticks after Joe Lumley's exit, and Horvath put in a performance that got him in the Championship's Team of the Week. He'll start until Pierce Charles is fit again. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Liam Palmer - RCB It's a game that'll take him level with Kevin Pressman on 478 games. He's having a solid season in the Owls backline. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Dominic Iorfa - CB 'Big Dom' came in for a lot of deserved praise for his performance against West Brom - he'll definitely be starting this one in the heart of defence. | UGC Photo Sales