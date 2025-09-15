Henrik Pedersen will be going the youth route once again when the Mariners visit Hillsborough this afternoon, and fans will be eager to see who gets the nod this time around after some sterling performances from some of the academy graduates in the victories over Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United in the last two rounds of the Carabao Cup.

Once more we’re expecting to see only a spattering of senior players as Pedersen looks to rest them for their continuing battle in the Championship, but with a host of injuries - most recently to Gui Siqueira - he’ll be left with decisions to make on who plays where. The Dane will certainly be keeping an eye on Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth as he weighs up what to go for.

With all that in mind, here’s how we think Wednesday could look as they get underway against Grimsby at 7.45pm tonight:

1 . Ethan Horvath - GK This one is up for debate, because Pedersen will be split between giving the American more minutes to keep getting him up to speed, and not wanting to risk him either. Could potentially be Logan Stretch or Killian Barrett who starts. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Olaf Kobacki - RWB A tough one for the Owls boss after Gui Siqueira's injury. We've seen Kobacki play wing back on the other side, and might be asked to do a job here. Could also go with a senior player like Liam Palmer, for instance. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Joe Emery - RCB He was unlucky to miss out on the Leeds game after a brilliant performance vs Bolton. He may well get another chance to shine here. | UGC Photo Sales