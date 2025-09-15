Injury conundrum and chances to shine - A predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI for Grimsby Town

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 16th Sep 2025, 00:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday will be starting a young side against Grimsby Town, so we had a look at how they could line up.

Henrik Pedersen will be going the youth route once again when the Mariners visit Hillsborough this afternoon, and fans will be eager to see who gets the nod this time around after some sterling performances from some of the academy graduates in the victories over Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United in the last two rounds of the Carabao Cup.

Once more we’re expecting to see only a spattering of senior players as Pedersen looks to rest them for their continuing battle in the Championship, but with a host of injuries - most recently to Gui Siqueira - he’ll be left with decisions to make on who plays where. The Dane will certainly be keeping an eye on Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth as he weighs up what to go for.

With all that in mind, here’s how we think Wednesday could look as they get underway against Grimsby at 7.45pm tonight:

This one is up for debate, because Pedersen will be split between giving the American more minutes to keep getting him up to speed, and not wanting to risk him either. Could potentially be Logan Stretch or Killian Barrett who starts.

1. Ethan Horvath - GK

A tough one for the Owls boss after Gui Siqueira's injury. We've seen Kobacki play wing back on the other side, and might be asked to do a job here. Could also go with a senior player like Liam Palmer, for instance.

2. Olaf Kobacki - RWB

He was unlucky to miss out on the Leeds game after a brilliant performance vs Bolton. He may well get another chance to shine here.

3. Joe Emery - RCB

Many Wednesdayites have liked what they've seen from the defender, and it'd be a shock if he wasn't in the starting XI at Hillsborough.

4. Ernie Weaver - CB

