It will be an emotional affair at Hillsborough given that it could prove to be the final S6 outing for many of Wednesday’s players, including long-time servants such as Liam Palmer, Barry Bannan, Dominic Iorfa and Josh Windass - all of them face uncertain futures at this point in time as their contracts draw closer to expiration.

The Owls know that they have to win in order to make sure they guarantee that they’re still out of the relegation zone by the time the final whistle goes, and with Danny Röhl explaining that all of his players are ready to fight for the cause he may have some difficult choices on his hands.

Both Michael Ihiekwe and Bambo Diaby were forced off in the big 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, but the pair trained this week and it sounds like they’re in contention once again. Röhl also says that Di’Shon Bernard could make his return.

Here’s how we think Wednesday could line up against the Baggies this weekend:

1 . James Beadle - GK One of the first names on the teamsheet now, with the young stopper very much taking his place as Röhl's number one. Has been solid when called upon in recent games. Photo Sales

2 . Liam Palmer - RCB As is so often the case, Palmer has fought his way back into the starting XI at a crucial part of the season, and put in a strong showing at Blackburn. If he plays he'll go level with the great Johnny Fantham in eighth place on the Owls' all-time list of appearance-makers. Photo Sales

3 . Dominic Iorfa - CB Iorfa came in and acquitted himself excellently in difficult circumstances at Blackburn, coming on as a substitute to replace a substitute following injuries to Michael Ihiekwe and Bambo Diaby. His athleticism is a huge asset. Photo Sales