Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI as photos suggest big blow - Ryo Hatsuse could debut

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 28th Feb 2025, 00:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday take on Sunderland on Friday night, but there could be some key absences for the Owls.

Danny Röhl’s side are desperate to get back to winning ways at Hillsborough after a lengthy run without a victory on home soil, and they’ll also be eager to bounce back from the heavy defeat at Burnley a week ago.

However there are concerns about who will and won’t be available from a Wednesday perspective, with the manager saying that they’d had a ‘tough week’ before explaining that there were a handful of players who were ‘question marks’ for the fixture at S6. One key man in particular was nowhere to be seen on the training images posted by the club.

Could this be how Wednesday line up this evening with all that considered?

Sheffield Wednesday's undisputed number one - say no more.

1. James Beadle - GK

Sheffield Wednesday's undisputed number one - say no more. | UGC

Photo Sales
Everything comes with a caveat given that we don't know who is a doubt, but it feels like unavailability is all that would keep Valery out at the moment.

2. Yan Valery - RB

Everything comes with a caveat given that we don't know who is a doubt, but it feels like unavailability is all that would keep Valery out at the moment. | UGC

Photo Sales
'Icky' came in for praise from Josh Windass recently, and it'd be a huge surprise if he didn't start here.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - CB

'Icky' came in for praise from Josh Windass recently, and it'd be a huge surprise if he didn't start here. | UGC

Photo Sales
Lowe is another one who has been rightfully praised for his efforts, and he'll be eager to keep that going for as long as possible.

4. Max Lowe - CB

Lowe is another one who has been rightfully praised for his efforts, and he'll be eager to keep that going for as long as possible. | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice