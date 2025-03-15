Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI as Owls look to get 'nasty' against Sheffield United

Röhl has choices to make as he weighs up whether to stick with a back five or start with a four similar to how things ended as they completed an impressive comeback at Norwich City, but there’s also the mental element of this game to take into account as Chris Wilder’s side make the short trip to Hillsborough.

Wednesday’s manager spoke about the pressure being on their opponents, and being ‘nasty’ in their approach. That could offer a hint into the personnel that he may go for...

Speaking to the media the German said, “If I look back to our season, it’s a good season for us with some small ups and downs, but I’m very happy - and we achieved our small goal of achieving over 50 points. With our opponent, who has a value of £125 million, maybe the pressure is not on us - it’s about them. They have to deliver.

“We’re looking forward to being the nasty team, and to create something here, and then you never know… Maybe it’s not the last game against them this year.”

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Owls could line up against the Blades:

James Beadle - GK It'll be his last game for Wednesday before heading out join up with a crazy strong England U21s side. No doubt about his place for this one.

Dominic Iorfa - RB He was on press duty ahead of the game, which is sometimes an indicator of a start. It's good to have him back for injury, and he offers an outlet on many levels - he's a more defensive fullback than Pol Valentin.

Michael Ihiekwe - CB The experienced centre back will play a big role in the Owls' backline for this one. He'll probably be quite busy.

Max Lowe - CB Lowe will be relishing another chance to go up against his former club, and on recent form there doesn't seem much chance that he won't get a start. He's been excellent.