The Owls take on the Potters as they aim to pick up a victory in their final home game of 2024, and Röhl will be eager to give the fans something to shout about after he confirmed that he was committed to the project at Hillsborough.

Wednesday go into the game on the back of a strong performance in their 3-1 victory over Oxford United last time out, and the manager will be wondering whether to stick or twist now that they’re back on home soil once again.

A win could see them move up to seventh in the Championship table, and here’s how we think they could line up:

1 . James Beadle - GK He's shown some real quality in recent weeks, and is undoubtedly Röhl's number one

2 . Yan Valery - RB The Owls boss has spoken about how important Valery is to the way he wants to play, and after a week off you'd expect him to be fresh for this one.

3 . Di'Shon Bernard - CB One of the first names on the Wednesday teamsheet at this point in time, it'd be a huge surprise if he didn't start.