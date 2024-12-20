Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI after Danny Röhl commits to Owls before Stoke City clash - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 20th Dec 2024, 19:45 BST

Danny Röhl will remain as Sheffield Wednesday manager, which means picking a starting XI to face Stoke City tomorrow afternoon.

The Owls take on the Potters as they aim to pick up a victory in their final home game of 2024, and Röhl will be eager to give the fans something to shout about after he confirmed that he was committed to the project at Hillsborough.

Wednesday go into the game on the back of a strong performance in their 3-1 victory over Oxford United last time out, and the manager will be wondering whether to stick or twist now that they’re back on home soil once again.

A win could see them move up to seventh in the Championship table, and here’s how we think they could line up:

He's shown some real quality in recent weeks, and is undoubtedly Röhl's number one

1. James Beadle - GK

He's shown some real quality in recent weeks, and is undoubtedly Röhl's number one | UGC

Photo Sales
The Owls boss has spoken about how important Valery is to the way he wants to play, and after a week off you'd expect him to be fresh for this one.

2. Yan Valery - RB

The Owls boss has spoken about how important Valery is to the way he wants to play, and after a week off you'd expect him to be fresh for this one. | UGC

Photo Sales
One of the first names on the Wednesday teamsheet at this point in time, it'd be a huge surprise if he didn't start.

3. Di'Shon Bernard - CB

One of the first names on the Wednesday teamsheet at this point in time, it'd be a huge surprise if he didn't start. | UGC

Photo Sales
He's been a real standout performer for the Owls for weeks now, brings a balance to the backline as the left central defender.

4. Max Lowe - CB

He's been a real standout performer for the Owls for weeks now, brings a balance to the backline as the left central defender. | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Danny RohlStoke City
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice