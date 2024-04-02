Sheffield Wednesday continue to battle against the drop with time beginning to run out. Just six games remain in the Championship season for the Owls, and they currently sit two points from safety, stuck in an all-Yorkshire bottom three.

Danny Rohl's men must pick up points and quickly, facing relegation rivals QPR this weekend in another crucial clash. In the meantime, with the help of FootballWebPages, we have put together the latest predicted final Championship table, which is calculated using the form and previous results of each team. Take a look below to see where the data experts think Wednesday will finish.