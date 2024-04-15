Sheffield Wednesday ’s relegation battle could go to the very last day, with just one point separating them from safety with only three games remaining. Blackburn Rovers , West Brom and Sunderland stand between Danny Rohl’s men and safety, with four other teams realistically involved in the battle for safety.

Just how many points Wednesday will need remains to be seen, but it’s likely four or more will be required to beat the drop, given the disadvantage they already have. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest FootballWebPages predicted final table to see where the Olws are on course to finish. Take a look below.