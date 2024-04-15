Predicted final Championship table after Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Stoke City as goal difference tipped to decide safety race - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation battle could go to the very last day, with just one point separating them from safety with only three games remaining. Blackburn Rovers, West Brom and Sunderland stand between Danny Rohl’s men and safety, with four other teams realistically involved in the battle for safety.

Just how many points Wednesday will need remains to be seen, but it’s likely four or more will be required to beat the drop, given the disadvantage they already have. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest FootballWebPages predicted final table to see where the Olws are on course to finish. Take a look below.

Points - 98

1. 1. Leicester City

Points - 98

Points - 96

2. 2. Leeds United

Points - 96

Points - 93

3. 3. Ipswich Town

Points - 93

Points - 88

4. 4. Southampton

Points - 88

