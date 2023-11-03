News you can trust since 1887
Predicted Championship table: Where Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City and Leeds United are tipped to finish

A look at the latest Championship predicted tabe to see where Sheffield Wednesday rank after their first win of the campaign.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 17:04 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 17:10 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday are finally off the mark as far as wins are concerned. The Owls took care of rivals Rotherham United last weekend to finally get their first win of the season, putting them within eight points of safety with plenty of time left to make up ground.

The better news is that, this weekend, they face a Bristol City side who sacked Nigel Pearson earlier this week, providing an opportunity for more points, In the meantime, we have put together a predicted final Championship table based on title odds to see where the Owls are likely to finish. Take a look below.

1. Leicester City

1. Leicester City

Winner odds: 1/3

2. Ipswich Town

2. Ipswich Town

Winner odds: 7/2

3. Leeds United

3. Leeds United

Winner odds: 10/1

4. Southampton

4. Southampton

Winner odds: 33/1

