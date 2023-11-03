Sheffield Wednesday are finally off the mark as far as wins are concerned. The Owls took care of rivals Rotherham United last weekend to finally get their first win of the season, putting them within eight points of safety with plenty of time left to make up ground.

The better news is that, this weekend, they face a Bristol City side who sacked Nigel Pearson earlier this week, providing an opportunity for more points, In the meantime, we have put together a predicted final Championship table based on title odds to see where the Owls are likely to finish. Take a look below.