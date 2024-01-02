Sheffield Wednesday have given themselves some fresh hope of survival ahead of the FA Cup break, defeating Hull City on New Year's Day. The Owls are now within three points of safety, and that represents quite the turnaround since the arrival of Danny Rohl.

Still, there is plenty of work to do after taking on Cardiff City in the FA Cup this weekend, and the battle for survival is likely to be an intense one. Here we have put together a predicted final Championship table based on promotion odds for the current top half and relegation odds for the bottom 12. Take a look below to see where the Owls rank.