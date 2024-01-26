It has certainly been a season to forget for Sheffield Wednesday supporters. Owls fans went into the 2023-24 campaign with confidence after a thrilling play-off final secured promotion but, in truth, Championship life has proven a disaster.

Wednesday sit five points adrift from safety and are the bookmakers’ favourites to drop back down to the third division. But 18 games remaining gives Danny Rohl plenty of time to work his magic and galvanise a despondent squad.

Championship hostilities are on ice this weekend as Wednesday turn their attention towards the FA Cup. A clash against second-tier opposition Coventry City, who sit sixth in the table, stands between the Owls and the fifth round.