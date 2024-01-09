Sheffield Wednesday return to Championship action this weekend as they make the long trip to Southampton on Saturday afternoon. It is a tough task that awaits the Owls on the south coast, with Russell Martin's side eyeing the second automatic promotion spot after closing the gap to Ipswich Town in recent weeks.

Wednesday have won their last three games in all competitions after advancing in the FA Cup last weekend, while their other two wins came in the Championship as they moved within three points of Huddersfield Town in 21st. They are also just six points behind Birmingham City, who this week appointed Tony Mowbray as they seek to push themselves away from the bottom three. Following Mowbray's arrival, here's where the bookmakers are tipping every side to finish this season based on the latest promotion and relegation odds.