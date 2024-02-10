Sheffield Wednesday breathed life into their hopes of claiming Championship survival on Friday night as they saw off Birmingham City 2-0 at Hillsborough . Ike Ugbo scored both goals for the Owls and while they remain five points adrift of safety, at the time of writing, they'll hope to be able to close the gap over the next few weeks.

With that in mind, the Star takes a look at how Friday's result has altered where Wednesday are predicted to finish. Football Web Pages put the predicted table together, using the results so far this season to predict how the rest of the campaign will pan out. Take a look at the table below.