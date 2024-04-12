Sheffield Wednesday remain in the thick of an intense battle for safety as the end of the season comes into sight. The Owls are currently just goal difference from safety with four games remaining, giving themselves a real shot at beating the drop.

Though, with so many involved in this season’s relegation battle, Danny Rohl’s men still have their work cut out as they battle nerves and pressure down the stretch. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest Championship table based on the latest odds. Take a look below to see what the bookmakers make of the promotion and relegation battles.