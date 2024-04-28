Sheffield Wednesday earned a big boost in their fight for survival after their electric 3-0 win over West Brom on Saturday. The crucial three points takes the Owls to 50 overall, three points ahead of Birmingham City in 22nd place.

Danny Röhl and his side need to pick up just one point in their final game of the season against Sunderland in order to secure their safety into next season. The previous meeting between the two ended with the Black Cats taking a 3-0 win at Hillsborough, so how will they perform this time on home soil?

FootballWP has projected the final standings in this turbulent Championship season. With everything resting on Sheffield Wednesday’s final performance, we’ve rounded up the last predicted results and how it could leave the table and the clubs’ fates at both the top and bottom.