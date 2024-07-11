Predictable detail confirmed in terms of Sheffield Wednesday loan deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The re-signing of goalkeeper James Beadle to Sheffield Wednesday from Brighton & Hove Albion was met with a positive response from the club’s vast fan base.

However many new additions Sheffield Wednesday end up making in this transfer window, it seems few will be received with as much fan anticipation as that of Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle. The England youth international, who enjoyed a key role in the Owls’ remarkable survival success in the second half of last season, will build on the 19 appearances he made in Wednesday colours last season after a fresh loan was confirmed last week.

The Star has been told that, as is typical with modern loan agreements, it’s understood that Beadle’s season-long stay is subject to a January recall clause - in Brighton’s favour - though we’re told that all parties are hopeful he’ll complete a full season in the Championship having halved his previous campaign between Oxford United and the Owls last time out.

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl was keen to bring Beadle back from the very outset of the summer. It again reunites him with Owls goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo, who has acted as something of a mentor to the young keeper since their shared time together at Brighton. The make-up of Wednesday’s goalkeeping department has shifted this season, with long-time figure Cameron Dawson having made the shot switch to Rotherham United and Ben Hamer joining on free transfer terms from Watford.

“I think when we looked at the details from the second leg of the season, we had nine clean sheets and that's crucial when you want to win games especially in this league. It was also a huge step forward in his path,” Röhl said after his unveiling. “He's a young goalkeeper but with a lot of different experience now and also a great attitude, he's very calm in difficult moments. I'm convinced that we will see him in the future high up in football.

"I think for the players that stay, or extended now or come back, they know the spirit we created last season, the high performance culture we create, what I demand as a coach but also what I give them with my human side," continued Röhl. "Everybody knows we have a fantastic coaching team around me and we are building up something at the moment, you feel it building from the first day. The players are ready to go in pre-season and we should be working hard. Everybody is excited for the new season, we know this. It's a good thing."