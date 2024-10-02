Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Sturrock had some unconventional methods during his time at Sheffield Wednesday...

After securing promotion back into the the Championship the ex-Plymouth Argyle boss went after Graham Coughlan to bolster his defensive leadership, landing a man who went on to win Player of the Season in his debut campaign.

In this week's episode of All Wednesday we've got the former Owls defender on the show to discuss the how he ended up at Hillsborough, the trip to Cardiff that helped persuade him, and the day that his SWFC boss barged into the canteen with a crate of beer.

