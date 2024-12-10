Blackburn Rovers manager, John Eustace, says Sheffield Wednesday will be a tough challenge after Danny Röhl was ‘really backed’ in the summer.

Both Wednesday and Blackburn were battling at the wrong end of the Championship table as the 2023/24 season came to an end, with a vital win at Ewood Park proving to be huge for the Owls in their successful bid to stay in the division.

Things have taken a bit upturn for both sides in the months that have followed, and they head into this evening’s game with a place in the play-offs more likely than any sort of battle at the other end of the table.

For Eustace, who has guided his team to sixth with four straight wins of late, he thinks that this evening’s hosts will provide a big threat with their ‘momentum and confidence’ that they have kept with them, praising the team as well as their manager in the build-up to the fixture.

“They’re a really good team, they’re very experienced and they recruited very well in the summer,” he said to RoversTV. “They’ve really backed the manager there after he kept them up last season and it’s important that we go there full of confidence. We know it’s going to be a difficult game but it’s one we’re really looking forward to. I think they carried some of that momentum and confidence over from last season because at one point they were in a really tricky situation.

“They have good experience there with the players they’ve brought in and the players who were already there. They know what the Championship is all about, they have the experience and the manager’s a very good coach. They’re going well and it will be a difficult game.”

The two teams will lock horns at 7.45pm this evening, with Röhl’s men looking to close the gap on the top six to just two points by the time the night comes to an end.