Praise for Sheffield Wednesday quartet - last weeks have 'not been easy'

The renewed strength of Sheffield Wednesday’s squad played a major part in their comeback win at Coventry City on Saturday.

Owls boss Danny Röhl made five changes to the side that had lined up at Bristol City just a few days earlier, freshening up his side having spoken ahead of the clash about the requirement for energy intensity after a manic week of travel and Championship demand. The late, late 2-1 win pushed their week’s point haul to seven from what had looked a daunting run of three fixtures.

Jamal Lowe, Max Lowe, Djeidi Gassama and Svante Ingelsson were all named to make his first league starts since August and played their parts in a memorable away day; Gassama levelling the scoreboard with a stunning strike late on in the first half. Substitutes proved effective, Anthony Musaba providing a burst of pace late on to claim the assist for Shea Charles’ last-gasp winner.

Much has been said by Röhl with regard to the depth of the squad and players needing to be ready for their opportunities; with injuries beginning to creep in as the fixture schedule ramps up the Owls boss spoke post-match to express his delight at how a team effort did the business against a side that had entered the afternoon as favourites.

He told The Star: “I said this to the players in our last meeting, that I had an idea on how I want to start, I had an idea on how we can come through and an idea on how we finish the game. In football you can plan a lot but my players deserve all the credit for their performance; how they invest, how they scored and how they played football.

“Of course they (Coventry) are a team who have a lot of good players, they are a club who have built something in the long-term, through transfer windows with good signings. We performed today, we performed as a team and it was a good journey. If we do it together well, we are happy.”

Without being asked, Röhl praised those who have had to wait for opportunities to start matches after time watching on and took great solace from the impact they were able to make. “It was good for Max to come in and do well, good for Jamal and Svante,” he said.

“It was not easy in the last weeks for them, to have to wait for the moment. For Gass, he was effective against Luton but then we got the red card and for him even, not easy. We played with three players in front and you hope they can make that next step and they did - you know you can bring players in step by step and the quality does not go down. You can keep the level or increase and that was the key point today. We spoke on Wednesday that maybe it felt like Stoke from last season and today we had this momentum. I am very happy today but my view goes forward. We have to improve in a lot of parts.”