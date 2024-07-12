Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has praised the work of Dejphon Chansiri and Kevin Beadell in what has been a busy summer.

The Owls were always going to be very active following their great escape last time out, and with a number of players leaving the club at the expiration of their contracts it was very clear that a rebuild was on the way.

What has impressed many is the speed of the work being done by the club, who have already signed eight new players, and it has meant that a healthy group has headed out to St. George’s Park for the first of two training camps before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

Röhl is delighted with how things are going, and said that the work of the chairman and Head of Recruitment has been important throughout the process.

“It’s so important that everyone is here, and that we’ve had preseason together,” he told The Star. “It was a topic in the summer when I met the chairman, and I think he’s doing a good job. He’s helping to get the deals done, which is always important, and I have his support.

“At the moment I think also with Kevin, he’s doing a good job. He’s preparing some things, and then my job is to convince the players with the football. The chairman then makes the final steps for us. With this togetherness we’re very strong, and we should keep this.”

The next signing, which would take Wednesday to nine already, could well be former West Bromwich Albion man, Nathaniel Chalobah, with Röhl eager to add the defensive midfielder to his list of acquisitions.