Praise for 'brilliant' Sheffield Wednesday fans as midfielder makes wisdom claim

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Jeff Hendrick has spoken glowingly on the support the side have received since he joined the club - and believes the experience of the squad can help no end in their survival mission.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Republic of Ireland international is on loan from Newcastle United and has been a fringe figure in recent weeks, left out of the last two matchday squads by manager Danny Röhl with his last start arriving as far back as 55 days ago in the German's first match in charge of the club.

Since then a midfield trio of Barry Bannan, Will Vaulks and George Byers appears to have become settled but with so many matches arriving in the coming weeks there may well be a need for rotation as Wednesday look to continue their recent resurgence in the points column.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Sheffield Wednesday fans have been brilliant since I’ve come in," Hendrick said, speaking to Sky Bet. "Things aren’t going well, but we’re still getting a load of fans in the stadium and the noise has been good. The team have been brilliant, and we’ve picked up some good points lately.

“I think the fans have been brilliant. You look at the last few games, we’ve got results and they’ve given the fans a lift. Even before this run of results, the fans have been arriving in their numbers, supporting the team and trying to get behind the lads.”

In terms of the average age of the squad, only West Brom's is more senior than Wednesday's 27.8. Hendrick has played 408 times at Championship and Premier League level and along with a number of his teammates has plenty of experience to draw on in what is a difficult quest to finish in the Championship safety spots.