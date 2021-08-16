Instead the feeling was one of business as usual despite an emotional day during which nearly 25,000 returning supporters ‘raised the roof’ to celebrate an impressive second half display that earned their first win of the season.

Goals for midfield pair Barry Bannan and Dennis Adeniran won the day for Wednesday.

“I’m really pleased for Baz,” Moore said. “For the ball to come back to him like that, you want someone of his ilk and he didn’t rush it, he took his time, he picked his spot into the corner.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan opened his 2020/21 goal account with the opener against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

“It seemed to settle us down and we found a rhythm. You know, Baz is so respected in and around the football club, he really does lead by example and we’ve seen that today.

“I wrote in my programme notes how important it was for the fans to be our 12th man and boy did they show that today. This is their house, this is their home and we have to make that home a better place to be in for them.