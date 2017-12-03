Praise for Atdhe Nuhiu from Sheffield Wednesday team mate but 2-2 draw with Hull City ‘overall is disappointing’

Adam Reach has saluted Owls teammate Atdhe Nuhiu after their thrilling Yorkshire derby with Hull City.

Nuhiu made a big impact after coming on as a second half substitute. The big striker caused havoc with his height and physical prowess, setting up Gary Hooper for his second goal of the contest with a lovely cushioned header.

Referee Mike Jones with Owls Adam Reach.....Pic Steve Ellis

Reach said: “Atdhe helped us massively because he’s a big target and I thought he was excellent.”

Wednesday looked on course to pick up three much-needed points after a second half brace by Hooper. His first was initially ruled out for offside but referee Mike Jones reversed the decision after a discussion with his linesman.

But the Owls were forced to settle for a point after Michael Dawson’s strike deep into added on.

Left-sided player Reach, who had a strong penalty appeal waved away by Jones in the 82nd minute after his goalbound attempt was charged down by Dawson, said: “We showed good character in upping the tempo second half and were a little bit unlucky with some deflected shots and blocked shots.

“Overall it is disappointing to let two points slip.

“The manager didn’t have to say too much at half time, we all knew that we could do better.

“We tried to be more aggressive and press higher up the field and we tried to be a little bit more positive and direct in the second half.”

Wednesday were booed off at half-time following a lacklustre performance. Carlos Carvalhal’s men did not must a single shot on target and the Tigers led through a classy Fraizer Campbell finish.

“First half was a bit flat and we improved second half but there are positives to take although it is disappointing we didn’t get the three points,” said the 24-year-old Reach.

“Sometimes it is not really about performance and Saturday was one of them where we really needed to get the win.

“It was unfortunate we didn’t get over the line but we won’t let our heads drop and we’ll have another good week in training.”