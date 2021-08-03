The Owls have been working on a deal to bring Byers to Hillsborough for some time now, with Darren Moore still looking to bolster his midfield ahead of the start of the 2021/22 League One campaign.

Wednesday have already had a very busy summer in the transfer department, signing eight players to date, but Moore has made it clear that he’s not done yet as he eyes more potential incomings before the window closes next month.

With Byers, it is thought that SWFC are working on a deal that would see him move to S6 on a permanent basis, however the intricacies of the switch could be interesting given that the Owls are under restrictions and aren’t allowed to spend transfer fees for the time being.

Possible ways around this could be a something like a sell-on clause or buy-back clause, however it’s unlikely that – if a deal does get finalised – those details will be made public by either club.

Meanwhile, there’s been no further news regarding the potential signing of Marvin Johnson, however that switch is also thought to be close after he recently underwent a medical at Wednesday ahead of his proposed move to South Yorkshire.

The Owls’ League One campaign will get underway this coming weekend then they travel to London to face Charlton Athletic in their opening fixture of the 2021/22 season.