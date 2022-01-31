The Owls have played with a back three since injuries piled up in their backline, with a ‘strength in numbers’ approach to the defensive areas preferred given the number of fill-ins asked to perform there.

The double defensive grab of Championship duo Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean opens up the possibility of a switch back to a two-man central defence, Moore told The Star.

“It does give us the opportunity to do that,” he said. “As and when we see fit we’ll look at that going forward. Having those two in the building and having Sam Hutchinson back fit, it’s hugely important.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrival of Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean to Sheffield Wednesday could see them switch to a back four in the coming weeks.

“Having those three as recognised central defenders does give us the option to use that system change if needs be.”

Any move to a back four would be the first time Wednesday have done so since a 1-0 home win over Bolton Wanderers in early October.

It’s a switch that – if it comes – will pose no particular issue for new man Jordan Storey.

“I’ve played as a three or a two in my career,” I’m happy to fluctuate between the two really, it’s not really a big obstacle for me.

“Predominantly I’ve played more in a three at Preston for the past half a year but before I’ve played in a back four. I’m happy to play either really.”

Asked about his new partners at the back, Storey said: “I think it will be solid. He’s got a lot of experience, the same as Hutch, and they’re two very good and experienced players. That will help me, personally, playing with them and hopefully we’ll form a solid partnership into the season.

“I knew the situation previously that there were injuries in the central defence area and it’s a challenge I wanted to take on.