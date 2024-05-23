Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri met with Danny Röhl and representatives for the continuation of new contract talks on Wednesday, The Star understands.

It is understood the meeting took place in London and that discussions around a new contract were placed high on the agenda alongside future planning. Röhl has been the subject of speculation regarding his future in recent weeks after press conferences suggested he required assurances with regard to the future strategy of the club heading into what would be his first full season in management.

It’s understood the Wednesday meeting was ‘very positive’ with regard to the possibility of agreeing a new deal, though some important details in the agreement need ironing out before any discussions can be finalised. It is not yet clear to The Star exactly what those details are.

Sources suggest the Wednesday boss is of continued interest to clubs both in England and abroad. But talks will continue apace, with both parties believed to be keen on coming to a new agreement. Röhl is currently understood to be under contract until the summer of 2025.

BBC Sheffield have reported that alterations to the compensation terms are part of the talks. As revealed by The Star earlier this month, these are currently understood to be set at a figure in the close region of £5m for Röhl or a total in the close region of £10m for Röhl and his core backroom staff, high figures at Championship level.

The Owls boss is believed to have made requests concerning improvements to the training ground, over player recruitment and retention and the possible addition of further backroom staff as part of the talks, which started in the days leading into their final day showdown at Sunderland and continued soon afterwards. The German coach has since been on holiday in Dubai and talks have resumed on his return.

Wednesday will head into the new season as a second tier side after a remarkable resurgence, sparked by Röhl’s appointment in October, saw them rally back from the worst-ever start to a Championship campaign.

