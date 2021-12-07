Sheffield Wednesday visit Portsmouth this evening.

The match, which will be played amid a Met Office weather warning for wind that has enveloped much of the UK, is scheduled to be played between two promotion-chasing sides that sit just a point and a place apart in the League One table.

There had been fears on social media that the match was in jeopardy due to the high winds and heavy rain to have fallen in the area throughout the day. Some local public transport has been affected and any Wednesday fans travelling to the match are advised to check schedules for updates.

But the rain has eased this afternoon and it is hoped any standing water at the ground will have been removed. A pitch inspection will take place from 6.30pm.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is Wednesday’s second league match in a row to have been subject to a pitch inspection after their home clash with Wycombe Wanderers passed an eleventh-hour test last weekend.